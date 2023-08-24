NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN ASSAULT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, AN OFFICER WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WAS FLAGGED DOWN BY THE MANAGER OF A BUSINESS ON SOUTH LOCUST AVENUE WHO ADVISED HE HAD BEEN ASSAULTED IN THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED A VEHICLE WAS BLOCKING HIS ENTRY AND EXIT TO HIS BUSINESS BUT WAS ABLE TO GET AROUND THE VEHICLE. HE THEN YELLED AT THE DRIVER TO GET HIS VEHICLE OUT THE WAY WHICH STARTED AN EXCHANGE OF WORDS BETWEEN THE TWO. THE DRIVER THEN ALLEGEDLY GRABBED HIM AND HELD HIM BY THE FRONT OF HIS SHIRT AT WHICH TIME HE GRABBED THE DRIVERS’ SHIRT AND PUSHED HIM TO ARM’S LENGTH. THE DRIVER THEN STRUCK HIM IN THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE NECK. ANYONE WITH INFORMAION IS ENCOURGAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.

