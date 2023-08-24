LAWRENCEBURG CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN ASSAULT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, AN OFFICER WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WAS FLAGGED DOWN BY THE MANAGER OF A BUSINESS ON SOUTH LOCUST AVENUE WHO ADVISED HE HAD BEEN ASSAULTED IN THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED A VEHICLE WAS BLOCKING HIS ENTRY AND EXIT TO HIS BUSINESS BUT WAS ABLE TO GET AROUND THE VEHICLE. HE THEN YELLED AT THE DRIVER TO GET HIS VEHICLE OUT THE WAY WHICH STARTED AN EXCHANGE OF WORDS BETWEEN THE TWO. THE DRIVER THEN ALLEGEDLY GRABBED HIM AND HELD HIM BY THE FRONT OF HIS SHIRT AT WHICH TIME HE GRABBED THE DRIVERS’ SHIRT AND PUSHED HIM TO ARM’S LENGTH. THE DRIVER THEN STRUCK HIM IN THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE NECK. ANYONE WITH INFORMAION IS ENCOURGAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Stewart, Montgomery, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Wayne and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
93°
Partly Cloudy
93° / 74°
2 PM
93°
3 PM
93°
4 PM
93°
5 PM
93°
6 PM
92°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Faces Charges in Wayne and Lawrence Counties
- Search Warrant Executed in Lawrence County Results in Seizure of Drugs, Money and Gun
- Drugs, Paraphernalia and Cash Seized in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Three Day Archery Only Hunt Set for Friday through Sunday
- Giles County Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- City Police Respond to Assault Call Over the Weekend
- Marshall County Emergency Communications Board Meeting August 22
- USDA Commodities Distribution September 1 in Columbia
- New Southwest Airlines Crew Base to Open at Nashville International Airport
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.