CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

LAWRENCEBURG RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS OWNERS, THE 2023 CITY PROPERTY TAX NOTICES HAVE BEEN PREPARED EARLY THIS YEAR AND WILL BE IN YOUR MAILBOXES SOON. YOU HAVE PLENTY OF TIME TO PLAN AND BUDGET, AS THE DEADLINE FOR THE 2023 PROPERTY TAXES ISN’T UNTIL FEBRUARY 29, 2024. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL THE CITY AT 931-762-4459.

