State Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, has been named Legislative Champion of the Year by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA).
Doggett was presented with the award at TSA’s annual banquet at the Sevierville Convention Center on Aug. 11. TSA is a non-profit professional organization made up of sheriffs and deputies that work to promote more effective law enforcement in Tennessee.
“It is a remarkable honor to receive this prestigious award from Tennessee’s top law enforcement professionals,” Doggett said. “I am humbled that they chose to recognize me and I will continue to work hard on their behalf as well as the citizens of our state to make Tennessee communities the safest in the nation.”
The award recognizes a legislator who has made a significant contribution to public safety policy and excellence in supporting the work of Tennessee sheriffs.
"The Tennessee Sheriffs' Association was pleased to honor Chairman Doggett with our inaugural Legislative Champion Award,” said TSA President and Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We thank him for working with the sheriffs of the great state of Tennessee. His dedication to the safety and security of our citizens is greatly appreciated.”
During his time in the General Assembly, Doggett has passed numerous pieces of legislation designed to decrease the state’s crime rates, improve overall public safety and enhance protections for victims.
Most recently, Doggett passed legislation making it easier for law enforcement to identify someone convicted of human trafficking. Offenders are now required to obtain a driver’s license or photo identification that discloses a code noting their status as a human trafficker. Other codes exist for the endorsement section similar to those identifying sex offenders and those convicted of driving under the influence.
“It was great to see the sheriffs of Tennessee award a legislative champion for the Office of Sheriff. Chairman Clay Doggett has proven himself by his actions in carrying multiple bills to help address and improve public safety policy as it relates to our citizens and the 95 sheriffs serving each county,” said Jeff Bledsoe, executive director for TSA. “We thank Chairman Doggett and all supporting General Assembly members who work together to keep Tennesseans safe.”
A former law enforcement officer, Doggett currently serves as chairman of House Criminal Justice Subcommittee. In this role he provides direction and coordination as it relates to criminal justice legislation for Tennessee.
