Click It

STARTING MONDAY THROUGH JUNE 5TH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ACROSS THE NATION ARE STEPPING UP ENFORCMENT TO CRACK DOWN ON MOTORISTS WHO AREN’T WEARING THEIR SEAT BELTS. IN TENNESSEE, IN 2021, AN UNBELTED DRIVER WAS 61 TIMES MORE LIKELY TO DIE IN A CRASH THAN SOMEONE WHO WAS BUCKLED. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY DOT ORG.

