NEWS

A LARGE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY IN WAYNE COUNTY MAY BE CHANGING OPERATIONS LATER THIS YEAR. THE SOUTH CENTRAL CORRECTIONAL FACILITY IN CLIFTON HAS BEEN MANAGED BY CORE CIVIC FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS. MULTIPLE NEWS OUTLETS REPORT THE COMPANY HAS INDICATED IT WILL NOT SEEK TO RENEW THE CONTRACT IT HAS WITH THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS TO MANAGE THE PRISON. THE CURRENT CONTRACT IS DUE TO EXPIRE IN JUNE. THE FACILITY IS A MEDIUM-SECURITY PRISON THAT CAN HOUSE ABOUT 17 HUNDRED INMATES. IT'S ALSO A MAJOR EMPLOYER, WITH ALMOST THREE HUNDRED PEOPLE EMPLOYED AT THE PRISON AT TIMES. THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS MUST NOW DETERMINE NEXT STEPS FOR THE FACILITY’S OPERATION.

