THE COCA COLA BOTTLING FACILTIY IN PULASKI SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE THURSDAY NIGHT FROM A STRUCTURE FIRE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON WEST COLLEGE STREET AROUND 9 PM. THE BUILDING WHICH WAS BUILT IN 1941 SERVED AS OFFICE SPACE FOR A LOCAL DISTRIBUTOR. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
