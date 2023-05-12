NEWS

THE COCA COLA BOTTLING FACILTIY IN PULASKI SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE THURSDAY NIGHT FROM A STRUCTURE FIRE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON WEST COLLEGE STREET AROUND 9 PM.  THE BUILDING WHICH WAS BUILT IN 1941 SERVED AS OFFICE SPACE FOR A LOCAL DISTRIBUTOR. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

