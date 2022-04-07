NEWS

ON TUESDAY, THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE AND SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT SERVED A SEARCH WARRANT AT 124 WOOD AVENUE IN SHEFFIELD.  THE SEARCH RESULTED IN 10 OUNCES OF ICE, 7 OUNCES OF MARIJUANA, 9 GUNS, OVER 100 ASSORTED PILLS, AND A 1999 HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE STOLEN OUT OF TUSCUMBIA. $5,455 CASH WAS ALSO CONFISCATED. DENNIS WAYNE MCPHERSON, DIANE LEE MCPHERSON AND ROGER ALLAN JAKEE WERE ARRESTED ON CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH MORE CHARGES TO BE PRESENTED TO THE GRAND JURY.

