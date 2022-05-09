NEWS

THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF SHEFFIELD P.D., MUSCLE SHOALS SWAT TEAM, AND COLBERT CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE ARRESTED TWO SUBJECTS AND CONFISCATED MULTIPLE ITEMS DURING A DRUG RAID ON FRIDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, DEMETRIUM RAMSON (AKA DEMETRIUS) AND PHILLIP RICHARDSON WERE ARRESTED TODAY AT 2713 E 10TH AVE, SHEFFIELD. AGENTS WITH THE DRUG TASK FORCE WERE ACTING ON WARRANTS FOR BOTH SUBJECTS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHIN 3 MILES OF A SCHOOL. AGENTS RECOVERED CRACK COCAINE, MARIJUANA, SUBOXONE, AND $6,400 CASH. OTHER WARRANTS WILL BE PENDING AND ADDED LATER, FOR THE ITEMS CONFISCATED.

Recommended for you