NORTHWEST RC&D COUNCIL IS TEAMING UP WITH COLBERT COUNTY EMA TO DISTRIBUTE FREE MIDLAND WEATHER RADIOS ON THURSDAY STARTING AT 10 AT THE ALABAMA MUSIC HALL OF FAME. SUPPLIES ARE LIMITED AND WILL BE AVAILABLE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE. THIS EVENT WILL OPERATE IN A DRIVE THRU FASHION. ONE RADIO PER HOUSEHOLD. THE ALABAMA MUSIC HALL OF FAME IS LOCATED AT 617 HIGHWAY 72 IN TUSCUMBIA.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Cloudy
71° / 48°
4 PM
71°
5 PM
71°
6 PM
70°
7 PM
66°
8 PM
64°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- TN Governor Bill Lee Requests Federal Emergency Assistance
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- Wayne County wreck claims life
- FEMA opens disaster relief application
- THP holds commercial vehicle inspection in Giles County
- One Person Killed Five Injured in Fatal Crash over the Weekend
- Agreement reached for operations of Clifton prison
- Lawrence County Woman Faces Drug Charges
- Search Warrant in Muscle Shoals
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.