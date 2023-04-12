NEWS

NORTHWEST RC&D COUNCIL IS TEAMING UP WITH COLBERT COUNTY EMA TO DISTRIBUTE FREE MIDLAND WEATHER RADIOS ON THURSDAY STARTING AT 10 AT THE ALABAMA MUSIC HALL OF FAME. SUPPLIES ARE LIMITED AND WILL BE AVAILABLE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE. THIS EVENT WILL OPERATE IN A DRIVE THRU FASHION. ONE RADIO PER HOUSEHOLD. THE ALABAMA MUSIC HALL OF FAME IS LOCATED AT 617 HIGHWAY 72 IN TUSCUMBIA.

