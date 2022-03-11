Fatal Crash

A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS KILLED THURSDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ALABAMA. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE INTERSECTION OF ALABAMA HIGHWAY 101 AND ALABAMA HIGHWAY 157 JUST BEFORE 10 PM.  INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE 40-YEAR-OLD MONZELL GHOLSTON WAS INJURED AFTER HIS FORD EXPLORER WAS STRUCK BY A 2022 PETERBILT TRACTOR TRAILER. GHOLSTON WAS AIRLIFTED TO THE HOSPITAL AND LATER DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUSTAINED. THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.

