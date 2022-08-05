A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT JUST SOUTH OF TUSCUMBIA HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A COLBERT COUNTY MAN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON UNDERWOOD MOUTAIN ROAD AROUND 8 PM. SHANNON R TURBERVILLE, 24, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AFTER THE 2004 FORD MUSTANG HE WAS DRIVING LEFT THE ROADWAY AND FLIPPED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
