A COLBERT COUNTY MAN HAS BEEN INDICTED ON TWO COUNTS OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER 12 YEARS OLD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, BARRY SEAL WAS ARRRESTED MONDAY. THE INVESTIGATION BEGAN IN MAY AND THE VICTIMS WERE 11 AND 6 AT THE TIME. THE VICTIMS WERE FEMALE AND RELATED TO THE SEAL. SEAL WAS RELEASED ON A 60 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerous heat index values peaking around 107 each afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee west of the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...Noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
