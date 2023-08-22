NEWS

A COLBERT COUNTY MAN HAS BEEN INDICTED ON TWO COUNTS OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER 12 YEARS OLD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, BARRY SEAL WAS ARRRESTED MONDAY. THE INVESTIGATION BEGAN IN MAY AND THE VICTIMS WERE 11 AND 6 AT THE TIME.  THE VICTIMS WERE FEMALE AND RELATED TO THE SEAL. SEAL WAS RELEASED ON A 60 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.

