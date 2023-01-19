A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS KILLED TUESDAY IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN TUSCUMBIA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE THREE VEHICLE CRASH ON EAST SIXTH STREET AROUND 8:20 AM. KENDRICK NEWSOME, 26, OF TUSCUMBIA WAS PRONOUCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. A FEMALE PASSENGER WHO WAS ALSO RIDING WITH NEWSOME WAS ALSO INJURED.
