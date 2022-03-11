FLORENCE PD

A COLBERT COUNTY RESIDENT WAS ARRRESTED TODAY FOR CHARGES OF STOLEN IDENTITY FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT. ON NOVEMBER 29TH, MAGGIE PARKER, OF MUSCLE SHOASL, WAS ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SUBSTNACE AND DURING THE ARREST MULTIPLE IDENTIYING DOCUMENTS WERE LOCATED ON HER PERSON. A WARRANT WAS OBTAINED FOR TRAFFICKING STOLEN IDENTITES AND PARKER WAS ARRESTED TODAY ON THE WARRANT. PARKER IS BEING HELD IN THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DENTENTION CENTER WITHOUT BOND.

