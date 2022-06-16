NEWS

THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT LOCAL CITIZENS OF A PHONE SCAM THAT THEY HAVE MADE AWARE OF IN WHICH THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS CALL ING PEOPLE TO TELL THEY HAVE A WARRANT FOR THE ARREST. THE SCAMMERS CLAIM TO A DEPUTY OR AN INVESTIGATOR. OFFICIALS WITH THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISED TO IGNORE THESE CALLS AND DO NOT GIVE THEM PERSONNAL INFORMATION. THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS NOT BEEN CALLING AND IF YOU RECEIVE A CALL FROM THE SCAMMERS PLEASE HANG UP.

Recommended for you