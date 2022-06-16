THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT LOCAL CITIZENS OF A PHONE SCAM THAT THEY HAVE MADE AWARE OF IN WHICH THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS CALL ING PEOPLE TO TELL THEY HAVE A WARRANT FOR THE ARREST. THE SCAMMERS CLAIM TO A DEPUTY OR AN INVESTIGATOR. OFFICIALS WITH THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISED TO IGNORE THESE CALLS AND DO NOT GIVE THEM PERSONNAL INFORMATION. THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS NOT BEEN CALLING AND IF YOU RECEIVE A CALL FROM THE SCAMMERS PLEASE HANG UP.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat Index values of 105 to 110. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Continuously hot and humid conditions through 7 PM CDT this evening could cause heat illnesses due to overexposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
