COLBERT COUNTY TOURISM BUREAU WILL BE HOSTING A YOUTH FISHING DERBY ON SATURDAY FROM 8:30 TO 1 AT RIVERFRONT PARK LOCATED AT 1416 ALABAMA AVENUE IN SHEFFIELD. THE EVENT IS FREE AND IS DESIGNED TO INTRODUCE YOUNG ANGLERS TO FISHING.PARTICIPANTS WILL BE PROVIDED LUNCH AND WILL HAVE ACCESS TO QUALITY FISHING GEAR. EXPERIENCED INSTRUCTORS WILL BE ONSITE.
