A COLBERT COUNTY WOMAN HAS SUCCUMBED TO HER INJURIES FOLLOWING A FATAL CRASH THURSDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE WRECK AROUND 10:20 PM ON COUNTY LINE ROAD WHERE DESTINEY GREENWOOD, 20, OF LEIGHTON, DROVE OFF THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A POLE AND DITCH. ON MONDAY, GREENWOOD DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES HIGHWAY PATROL DIVISION IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT.
