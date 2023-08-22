NEWS

THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE HAS ANNOUCNED NEW DESIGNS FOR FOUR COLLEGIATE TAGS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE NOW AT LOCAL TAG OFFICES IN ALABAMA. THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA, THE UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA, SAMFORD UNIVERSITY AND THE UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO. MOST OF THE COLLEGIATE TAGS IN ALABAMA COST AN ADDITIONAL $50. THAT MONEY TYPICALLY GOES TO THE SCHOOL'S GENERAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND. 

Recommended for you