Columbia Arts Council Monthly Meeting Scheduled for Wednesday May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022

THE MONTHLY MEETING OF THE COLUMBIA ARTS COUNCIL WILL BE WEDNESDAY AT 4 AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL MEETING ROOM A.THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIAARTSCOUNCIL.COM.
