THE MONTHLY MEETING OF THE COLUMBIA ARTS COUNCIL WILL BE WEDNESDAY AT 4 AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL MEETING ROOM A. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIA ARTS COUNCIL.COM.
