NEWS

THE COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TODAY IN REGULAR SESSION IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS OF COLUMBIA CITY HALL LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET IN COLUMBIA. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN AMENDMENT TO A CONTRACT FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES WITH GRESHAM, SMITH AND PARTNERS FOR THE NASHVILLE HIGHWAY AND BEAR CREEK PAIKE INTERSECTION PROJECT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN at 5:30.

