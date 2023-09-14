THE COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TODAY IN REGULAR SESSION IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS OF COLUMBIA CITY HALL LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET IN COLUMBIA. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN AMENDMENT TO A CONTRACT FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES WITH GRESHAM, SMITH AND PARTNERS FOR THE NASHVILLE HIGHWAY AND BEAR CREEK PAIKE INTERSECTION PROJECT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN at 5:30.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Board of Education Agenda
- Lawrence County Genealogical Society Meeting
- Small Plane Crashes in Giles County
- THP Hiring Dispatchers
- Lawrenceburg Fire Stats for August
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meets and Schedules Public Hearing
- LPD responds to Break In Call at Business
- Crews Work at Taking Down Saturn Rocket at Welcome Center
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
Cloudy
82° / 58°
11 PM
71°
12 AM
69°
1 AM
68°
2 AM
66°
3 AM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP CHECKPOINT ON FRIDAY
- Death Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Suspect Arrested on Monday in Muscle Shoals
- Motor Vehicle Accident Monday in Maury County
- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Red Cross Urges Blood Donation During National Preparedness Month
- THP Announces Giles and Lawrence Safety Checkpoints for September 15, 22
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
- Grants Available Through Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council
- Lamar Arrested and Faces Charges in Lauderdale County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.