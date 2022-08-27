THE COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A STUDY SESSION THURSDAY IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS IN THE BASEMENT OF COLUMBIA CITY HALL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:30 AND IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Latest News
- Bobbie Pressnell Barksdale
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Lawrence County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Wayne County
- Columbia City Council Study Session Scheduled for This Week
- Lauderdale County Motor Vehicle Crash with School Bus Leaves at Least One Injured
- Positions Available: Lawrence County Correction Officers
- Willodean Goode
- William Leonard Pennington
Currently in Lawrenceburg
88°
Sunny
90° / 68°
7 PM
86°
8 PM
82°
9 PM
78°
10 PM
76°
11 PM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured
- Florence Police Continue to Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
- Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County
- Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens
- Florence Police Travel Alert - Road Closure
- THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
- Suspect Arrested from Leoma Dollar General Robbery
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.