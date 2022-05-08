City of Columbia TN

 THE COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A STUDY SESSION ON THURSDAY AT 5:30 IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS OF COLUMBIA CITY HALL LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET IN COLUMBIA. CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSIONS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND MEANT TO BE A MEETING FOR CITY COUNCIL TO PREPARE FOR THE VOTE MEETINGS, WHICH ARE HELD THE SECOND THURSDAY OF EACH MONTH.

