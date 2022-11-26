THE COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8, AT 5:30. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS OF COLUMBIA CITY HALL LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET IN COLUMBIA.
Latest News
- Florence police file charges in child pornography case
- Emergency Services Committe meets December 1
- South-Central Human Resource Agency annual meeting is December 1
- Columbia City Council to meet December 8
- Court date set in Pulaski theft case
- Joshua Dewayne Byrd
- Jimmie Hardin Tilley
- Sherry Gail Olive
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
60° / 43°
2 PM
61°
3 PM
60°
4 PM
60°
5 PM
61°
6 PM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding - Garage in Lawrence County
- One Arrested Following Summertown Shooting
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
- Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
- LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Trudy Elaine Moore
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.