COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET IN COLUMBIA. THE MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 5:30. ANYONE WANTING TO SPEAK ON AN AGENDA ITEM MUST SIGN UP BEFORE THE MEETING BEGINS. THE SIGN-UP SHEET WILL BE ON A TABLE OUTSIDE OF THE COUNCIL CHAMBER DOORS.
Latest News
- Steve Truitt
- Helda Barnett Landers
- Muscle Shoals Council Agrees to Reinstate Much Needed Assistant Fire Chief Position
- City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants for Police Officers
- Columbia City Council to Meet in Regular Session Thursday
- Right to Life Celebration Planned for Sunday
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office Alerts Residents of Scam
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Responds to Viral Animal Abuse Incident
Currently in Lawrenceburg
40°
Sunny
43° / 25°
5 PM
38°
6 PM
35°
7 PM
34°
8 PM
32°
9 PM
31°
Most Popular
Articles
- Important Notice Regarding Jury Duty in Lawrence County Tn on Thursday - Attention New Jurors
- Fatal Kayaking Incident in Lawrence County
- Brenda Jane Marston
- Assigned Cell Phone Numbers to Lawrence County Offices due to Technical Issues
- Bobby Cox
- Updated Cases of COVID In Tennessee
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Jo Ann White
- Sharon Lynn Gamble
- Elizabeth Burns
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.