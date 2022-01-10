Columbia TN

COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET IN COLUMBIA. THE MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 5:30. ANYONE WANTING TO SPEAK ON AN AGENDA ITEM MUST SIGN UP BEFORE THE MEETING BEGINS. THE SIGN-UP SHEET WILL BE ON A TABLE OUTSIDE OF THE COUNCIL CHAMBER DOORS.

