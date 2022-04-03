COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION ON THURSDAY AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET IN COLUMBIA. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 5:30. COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSIONS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND ARE MEANT TO BE A MEETING FOR CITY COUNCIL TO PREPARE FOR THE VOTE MEETINGS, WHICH ARE HELD THE SECOND THURSDAY OF EACH MONTH.
