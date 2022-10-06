IT IS OFFICALLY FIRE SAFETY MONTH AND THE COLUMBIA FIRE & RESCUE WILL BE HOSTING A FIRE SAFETY DAY IN FIREFIGHTERS PARK NEXT FRIDAY OCTOBER 14TH FROM 1-5. THEY WILL HAVE FREE POPCORN, FIRE TRUCK TOURS, FIRE EXTINGUISHER TRAINING AND MORE!
Latest News
- Pulaski Fire Crews kept Busy on Wednesday
- City of Columbia Receives 1.3 Million Dollar Grant
- Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
- Thelma Mae Risner Brown
- Columbia Fire and Rescue are Hosting a Fire Safety Day
- Lawrence County High School Named Level 5 School
- Tennessee Launches 2nd Annual Let's Talk Campaign
- October Community RFD in Giles County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
78°
Sunny
82° / 44°
6 PM
77°
7 PM
71°
8 PM
66°
9 PM
61°
10 PM
58°
Most Popular
Articles
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Leoma Man Arrested Late Week for Public Intoxication
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Micheal Wade Shults
- Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
- Johnny Charles McDow
- Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.