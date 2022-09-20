Columbia Fire

COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE WILL BE HOLDING A CAR SEAT SAFETY EVENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MOUNT PLEASANT FIRE DEPARTMENT SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24 FROM 12-4 AT THE MOUNT PLEASANT FIRE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT 1158 N MAIN STREET IN MOUNT PLEASANT. FREE SHAVED ICE CONES AVAILABLE FOR ALL EVENT ATTENDEES, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. CHILD MUST BE PRESENT!

Recommended for you