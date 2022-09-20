COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE WILL BE HOLDING A CAR SEAT SAFETY EVENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MOUNT PLEASANT FIRE DEPARTMENT SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24 FROM 12-4 AT THE MOUNT PLEASANT FIRE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT 1158 N MAIN STREET IN MOUNT PLEASANT. FREE SHAVED ICE CONES AVAILABLE FOR ALL EVENT ATTENDEES, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. CHILD MUST BE PRESENT!
Columbia Fire and Rescue Car Seat Safety and Shaved Ice.
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Shirley Faye Watkins
- City of Lawrenceburg to Hire City of Lawrenceburg Fire Department Reserve Firefighter
- Middle Tennessee District Fair Veterans Day
- Columbia Fire and Rescue Car Seat Safety and Shaved Ice.
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeks Help Locating Mathew Gaines on a Felony Warrant
- Perry County Sheriff's Department Alerts the Public of a Scam.
- 44th Annual Car and Truck Show and Flea Market
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeking Help
Currently in Lawrenceburg
94°
95° / 67°
5 PM
93°
6 PM
91°
7 PM
86°
8 PM
80°
9 PM
77°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Safety Checkpoints
- Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year
- Muscle Shoals Police Investigating Fatal Wreck
- Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
- Christi Lynn Linville
- Nelda Peppers Garretson
- Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood
- Misty Dawn Bivens
- Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting
- Kassie Moore Jackson
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.