THE COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT HELD THEIR ANNUAL 9-11 CEREMONY THIS MORNING AT 8 AT TH FIREFIGHTERS PARK LOCATED ON SOUTH GARDEN STREET. SEVERAL GATHERED TO REMEMBER AND HONOR THE BRAVE MEN AND WOMEN OF EMREGENCY SERVICES AND TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF THE ATTACKS ON SEPTEMBER 11TH.
