NEWS

Columbia Fire & Rescue is now accepting applications for its Fire Explorer Program.  This is a career education program for persons ages 14 to 20 who are interested in learning what it takes to be a firefighter.  The program helps develop leadership skills while allowing participants to serve their community.  The deadline to submit applications is Friday, September 8.  The application may be accessed by visiting: www.columbiatn.com/657/explorer-program.

