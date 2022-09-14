Columbia Fire & Rescue was recently awarded a SAFER grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to a press release the grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments to increase front line emergency response staffing in communities nationwide. Columbia Fire & Rescue was awarded $514,050. This award amount will cover salary and benefits for new emergency response staff for the next three years at no cost to the City of Columbia.
