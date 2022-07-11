CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS OF THE CITY OF COLUMBIA WERE RECENTLY PRESENTED PLANS FOR EXTENSIVE RENOVATIONS AND EXPANSIONS FOR COLUMBIA FIRE STATTION 1. THE DAILY HERALD REPORTS THIS WILL BE THE STATIONS FIRST MAJOR UPGRADE SINCE 1977. THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO COST APPROXIMATELY 4.26 MILLION DOLLARS AND CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SOMETIME IN 2023.
