THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN AWARDED THE TITLE OF A 2022 CHAMPION OF ECONOMIC IMPACT IN SPORTS TOURISM FOR THE PREMIER GIRLS FASTPITCH SUPER SELECT CHAMPIONSHIP HOSTED BY RIDLEY SPORTS COMPLEX DURING MAY AND JUNE. THIS IS THE SECOND YEAR THE COLUMBIA PARKS AND RECREATION HAS BEEN AWARDED THIS TITLE.
