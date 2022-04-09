Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s will result in patchy to widespread frost. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&