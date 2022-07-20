NEWS

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS COMPETING IN THE 18TH ANNUAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE FOR TENNESSEE’S BEST LOOKING PATROL CRUISER TO RECOGNIZE THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WITH THE COOLEST CRUISER PHOTO. THE DEADLINE TO VOTE IS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3RD BY 4 PM. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT’S FACEBOOK PAGE OR GO TO TN TRAFFICSAFETY.ORG/CRUISER-VOTING-2022.

