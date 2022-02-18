NEWS

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ARE CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING ALEXIA DAVIS, A FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD MISSING AND ENDANGERED JUVENILE. ALEXIA IS 5-FOOT-TALL WEIGHS 100 LBS. WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES.  LAW ENFORCEMENT IS CONCERNED FOR THE WELFARE AND SAFETY OF ALEXIA. THE INVESTIGATION INDICATES THAT ALEXIA IS WITH CAYCE DAVIS HER NON-CUSTODIAL MOTHER. IT IS BELIEVED THAT BEING IN THE CARE AND CUSTODY OF CAYCE DAVIS IS DETRIMENTAL TO ALEXIA’S SAFETY. CAYCE DAVIS IS WANTED BY THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR ASSISTING ALEXIA IN NOT BEING LOCATED.  ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN LOCATING THE ENDANGERED TEEN AND APPREHENDING CAYCE DAVIS PLEASE CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727 OR MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900.

Recommended for you