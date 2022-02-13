EXPLORER EVENT

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT EXPLORER POST 786 WILL HAVE AN OPEN MEETING ON MONDAY FEBRUARY 21ST AT 5:30. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT 707 NORTH MAIN STREET. THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT EXPLORER POST 786 PROVIDES EDUCATIONAL TRAINING FOR 14 TO 20-YEAR-OLDS ON THE PURPOSE, MISSION, AND OBJECTIVES OF LAW ENFORCEMENT.

