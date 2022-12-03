CPD CHRISTMAS

COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE HAVING ITS ANNUAL SHOP WITH A COP BREAKFAST ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 10, FROM 7 TO 10. THIS YEAR'S EVENT WILL BE HELD AT PUCKETTS GROCERY AND SANTA WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE. TICKETS ARE $5 AND ARE AVAILABLE FROM OFFICERS OR AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 7:30 AM TO 4 PM. PROCEEDS GO TO THE SHOP WITH A COP PROGRAM WHICH HELPS UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN WITH GIFTS FOR CHRISTMAS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-560-1632.

Recommended for you