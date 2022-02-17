The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate fifteen-year-old missing and endangered juvenile Alexia Davis. Alexia is 5’ tall weighing 100 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Law Enforcement is concerned for the welfare and safety of Alexia. The investigation indicates that Alexia is with Cayce Davis her non-custodial mother. It is believed that being in the care and custody of Cayce Davis is detrimental to Alexia’s safety. Cayce Davis is wanted by the Columbia Police Department for assisting Alexia in not being located.
Any person with additional information that may assist in locating the endangered teen and apprehending Cayce Davis please contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com
