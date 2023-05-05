NEWS

IN CONJUNCTION WITH NATIONAL POLICE WEEK, THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT'S  2023 MEMORIAL SERVICE PRESENTED BY THE HONOR GUARDS OF THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY MAY 16TH AT 7. THIS YEAR’S LOCATION WILL BE AT PLEASANT HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH AT 2712 TROTWOOD AVENUE IN COLUMBIA.

