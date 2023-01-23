THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO PROVIDE TIPS ON PREVENTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS SOMETHING THAT HAS BECOME A CONCERN NOT ONLY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BUT ACROSS THE NATION. IF POSSIBLE, PARK IN A GARAGE OVERNIGHT. PARK IN WELL LIT AREAS. INSTALL A CATALYTIC CONVERTER SERCURITY DEVICE OR ENGRAVE THE CARS VIN NUMBER INTO THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER. AND AS ALWAYS REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY.
Columbia Police Provide Tips on Preventing Catalytic Converter Thefts
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Lifeguard Course Offered at UT Southern
- Qualifying Round of TN Songwriters' Week Next Week in Lawrenceburg
- City of Columbia Flag Contest
- Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains
- Kane Watkins Talks EMS at Rotary Club Meeting
- Robert Cyrus Stone
- Harold Eugene Johnson
- Patricia Ann Simpson
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. Wind gusts up to 55 mph possible along the Cumberland Plateau. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
47°
49° / 26°
9 PM
47°
10 PM
45°
11 PM
44°
12 AM
42°
1 AM
43°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years
- Three People Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Spring Hill
- Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
- LCSO Investigates Stolen Lottery Tickets
- One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday
- Muscle Shoals Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.