CPD

ON SATURDAY THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED A SHOOTING INCIDENT INVOLVING A LARGE GROUP WHICH HAD GATHERED IN THE 800 BLOCK OF WOODLAND STREET. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE OFFICERS WERE ON SCENE AS GUNFIRE BEGAN TO BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN INDIVIDUALS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET. OFFICERS DETAINED 20-YEAR-OLD TE’KWANTARIUS DION JOHNSON WHO THEY WITNESSED FIRING A HANDGUN IN THE CROWD. SEVERAL VEHICLES AND STRUCTURES NEARBY WERE STRUCK BY GUNFIRE, BUT THERE HAVE BEEN NO REPORTS OF ANY PERSON BEING SHOT DURING THIS INCIDENT. ONE INDIVIDUAL SUSTAINED A NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURY WHEN HE WAS STRUCK BY A VEHICLE AS IT FLED THE SCENE. ALL OTHER PERSONS INVOLVED FLED THE SCENE AND HAVE NOT YET BEEN IDENTIFIED.  JOHNSON FACES CHARGES OF ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AND ADDITIONAL ARRESTS MAY BE FORTHCOMING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.  

Recommended for you