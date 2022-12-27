NEWS

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS TRYING TO LOCATE 14-YEAR-OLD RUNAWAY JUVENILE CHARLES EMANUEL MCCOY. CHARLES WAS LAST SEEN TODAY IN THE AREA OF SCHOOL STREET. CHARLES IS 5’6” TALL WEIGHING 110 LBS. WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES.  ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM

