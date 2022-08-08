NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION RECENTLY ANNOUNCED 12 ENTITIES THAT WOULD RECEIVE $5.2 MILLION DOLLARS IN TOTAL GRANT FUNDING TO INSTALL DIRECT CURRENT FAST CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES ALONG PRIORITIZED INTERSTATE OR MAJOR HIGHWAY CORRIDORS ACROSS THE STATE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE 12 PROJECTS WILL INVOLVE THE INSTALLATION OF 32 TOTAL CHARGING UNITS AT 13 SITES. COLUMBIA POWER AND WATER SYSTEMS WAS ONE OF THE 12 GRANTEES SELECTED.

