THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION RECENTLY ANNOUNCED 12 ENTITIES THAT WOULD RECEIVE $5.2 MILLION DOLLARS IN TOTAL GRANT FUNDING TO INSTALL DIRECT CURRENT FAST CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES ALONG PRIORITIZED INTERSTATE OR MAJOR HIGHWAY CORRIDORS ACROSS THE STATE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE 12 PROJECTS WILL INVOLVE THE INSTALLATION OF 32 TOTAL CHARGING UNITS AT 13 SITES. COLUMBIA POWER AND WATER SYSTEMS WAS ONE OF THE 12 GRANTEES SELECTED.
Columbia Power and Water Systems Receive Grant for Charging Stations
