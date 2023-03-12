NEWS

MAURY COUNTY IS GETTING SET FOR MULE DAY. MULE DAY IS SATURDAY, APRIL 1, IN COLUMBIA. ORGANIZERS HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT MIKE WOLFE WILL SERVE AS GRAND MARSHAL OF THIS YEAR’S MULE DAY PARADE. WOLFE IS A WELL-KNOWN HISTORIAN AND ONE OF THE STARS OF THE “AMERICAN PICKERS” SERIES. HE WILL LEAD THE PARADE THROUGH DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA, ALONG WITH HONORARY GRAND MARSHAL LOUISE MILLS, A LONGTIME MEMBER OF THE MAURY COUNTY BRIDLE AND SADDLE CLUB. EVENTS RELATED TO MULE DAY WILL BE HELD AT MAURY COUNTY PARK THROUGHOUT THE WEEK OF MARCH 27. YOU CAN SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS AT MULEDAY.ORG.

