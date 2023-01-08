A CEREMONIAL SWEARING-IN WILL BE HELD THIS WEEK IN COLUMBIA FOR THE CITY’S MAYOR AND VICE MAYOR. J.E. WOODARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL HOST THE EVENT THURSDAY MORNING. COLUMBIA MAYOR CHAZ MOLDER AND VICE MAYOR RANDY MCBROOM WILL TAKE THEIR CEREMONIAL OATHS IN FRONT OF STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND GUESTS. THE PROGRAM WILL BE HELD IN THE SCHOOL’S GYMNASIUM WITH LIMITED SEATING. THE EVENT BEGINS AT 9:30 AM. VISITORS MAY BEGIN ARRIVING AT 9 AM. ALL VISITORS WILL BE REQUIRED TO CHECK IN AT THE FRONT OFFICE OF WOODARD SCHOOL, LOCATED AT 207 RUTHERFORD LANE IN COLUMBIA. VISITORS MUST PRESENT A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE TO RECEIVE A SECURE BADGE TO ENTER THE BUILDING.
