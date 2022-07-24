COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE'S PRYOR ART GALLERY WILL HOST THE AMERICAN WATERCOLOR SOCIETY'S ANNUAL TRAVELING EXHIBITION AUGUST 1ST THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30TH. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, ARTISTS SUBMITTED THEIR WORK TO A PANEL OF JURORS FOR A CHANCE TO BE A PART OF THE ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL EXHIBIT. THE EXHIBIT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIA STATE DOT E-D-U OR CALL 931-540-2883.
Columbia State College to Host the American Watercolor Society's Annual Travelling Exhibition
