Columbia State Community College (CSCC)

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE'S PRYOR ART GALLERY WILL HOST THE AMERICAN WATERCOLOR SOCIETY'S ANNUAL TRAVELING EXHIBITION AUGUST 1ST THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30TH.  ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, ARTISTS SUBMITTED THEIR WORK TO A PANEL OF JURORS FOR A CHANCE TO BE A PART OF THE ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL EXHIBIT.  THE EXHIBIT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIA STATE DOT E-D-U OR CALL 931-540-2883.

Recommended for you