Columbia State Community College (CSCC)

 COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WILL HOST VIRTUAL TENNESSEE RECONNECT INFORMATION SESSIONS DURING THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. TENNESSEE RECONNECT IS A LAST-DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIP THAT PROVIDES FREE TUITION FOR ADULTS TO ATTEND A COMMUNITY COLLEGE. THE INITIATIVE IS DESIGNED TO HELP ADULTS ENTER COLLEGE TO GAIN NEW SKILLS, ADVANCE IN THE WORKPLACE AND FULFILL LIFELONG DREAMS OF COMPLETING A DEGREE OR CREDENTIAL. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT ALLISON AT 931.540.2655

