COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WILL HOST VIRTUAL TENNESSEE RECONNECT INFORMATION SESSIONS DURING THE MONTH OF AUGUST. TENNESSEE RECONNECT IS A LAST-DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIP THAT PROVIDES FREE TUITION FOR ADULTS TO ATTEND A COMMUNITY COLLEGE. SESSIONS COMING UP INCLUDE MONDAY FROM 6 TO 7 AND THURSDAY FROM 2 TO 3. TO VIEW THE FULL LIST OF STEPS TO APPLY, OR TO SIGN UP FOR AN INFORMATION SESSION, GO TO COLUMBIA STATE DOT E D U FORWARD SLASH RECONNECT.
Columbia State Community College Reconnect Sessions Scheduled
