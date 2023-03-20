COLUMBIA'S ANNUAL MULE DAYS ARE JUST A WEEK AWAY AND FINALLY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR NEXT WEEK'S EVENTS. THE FOUR DAY CELEBRATION OFFICIALLY KICKS OFF WITH THE MULE DAY WAGON TRAIN THAT WILL ARRIVE ON WEDNESDAY. THE ANNUAL EVENT WHICH ATTRACTS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE TO MAURY COUNTY WILL BE HELD MARCH 30TH AND RUNNING THROUGH APRIL 2ND. DAILY ACTIVITES FOR THIS YEARS MULE DAY INCLUDE MULE SHOWS, ARTS AND CRAFTS VENDORS, A FLEA MARKET, FOOD AND MUSIC. THE RENOWNED MULE DAY PARADE IS SET FOR SATURDAY APRIL 1ST AT 11 IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA AND THIS YEAR’S GRAND MARSHALL IS MIKE WOLFE. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A FOR A COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS GO TO MULEDAY DOT COM.
Latest News
- Structure Fire in Loretto
- Online Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Going on Now in Lawrence County
- Tennessee's 2023-2024 Fishing Regulations
- Columbia's Annual Mule Days Next Week
- Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled for Saturday in Lawrence County
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Connect Columbia holds public forum March 21
- Kid's Place sets annual gala for April 28
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected tonight. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
38°
51° / 20°
12 AM
37°
1 AM
36°
2 AM
36°
3 AM
34°
4 AM
33°
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Lewisburg Police Department Addresses Rumors
- Fire crews respond to apartment complex
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Kevin Wayne Gobble
- Loretto Man Arrested for Shooting Incident in Alabama
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Utility Trailer
- Lawrence County Man Faces Evading Arrest Charges
- Ohio authorities seek man with Lawrenceburg connection
- Lawrenceburg American Job Center Seeking Qualified Applicant
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.