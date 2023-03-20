NEWS

COLUMBIA'S ANNUAL MULE DAYS ARE JUST A WEEK AWAY AND FINALLY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR NEXT WEEK'S EVENTS. THE FOUR DAY CELEBRATION OFFICIALLY KICKS OFF WITH THE MULE DAY WAGON TRAIN THAT WILL ARRIVE ON WEDNESDAY. THE ANNUAL EVENT WHICH ATTRACTS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE TO MAURY COUNTY WILL BE HELD MARCH 30TH AND RUNNING THROUGH APRIL 2ND.  DAILY ACTIVITES FOR THIS YEARS MULE DAY INCLUDE MULE SHOWS, ARTS AND CRAFTS VENDORS, A FLEA MARKET, FOOD AND MUSIC.  THE RENOWNED MULE DAY PARADE IS SET FOR SATURDAY APRIL 1ST AT 11 IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA AND THIS YEAR’S GRAND MARSHALL IS MIKE WOLFE.  FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A FOR A COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS GO TO MULEDAY DOT COM.

